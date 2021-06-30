ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.06.2021 Social News

Karpowership empower fisherfolks in Sekondi-Takoradi

Karpowership empower fisherfolks in Sekondi-Takoradi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has held a forum for fisherfolks in Sekondi-Takoradi to empower them on good business models.

The forum sought to acquaint fisherfolks with business survival strategies as the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted businesses and the lives of people.

The forum also provided an opportunity for the Fisheries Commission to sensitize the fisherfolks on modern and hygienic fish processing practices.

Corporate Communication Specialist at Karpowership Ms. Sandra Amarquaye said the forum was part of Karpowership Ghana’s efforts to better engage residents in communities along which’s shores it operates. She explained such forums provide the company with the opportunity to engage and sensitize stakeholders on its operations.

“I’m excited that we have held this forum for the fisherfolks to be sensitized on business models and hygienic practices. It should go a long way to improve their work,” she said.

Fisheries Commission representative Josephine Laryea said the commission was grateful for the opportunity the forum provided them to sensitize fisherfolks on good fishing practices. Officials from the National Disaster Management Authority were also present at the forum to sensitize fisherfolks on safety tips. Leaders of the Inshore Fishing Association, the Fish Traders and Processors Association, Inshore Fishing Boats Owners, Hookline Canoe Fishermen, among others participated in the forum.

A participant of the forum Mr. Francis Eshun who is chairman of the Canoe Fisherman Association described as heartwarming Karpowership’s recognition of the importance of their activities. “This forum was insightful as it gave us the opportunity to learn new things to improve our business,” he said.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kaaka wasn't a member of #FixTheCountry movement – Family
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura shootings: Kontihene blasts military for ‘unprofessional’ conduct; demands justice
30.06.2021 | Social News
Soldiers who fired live bullets to disperse crowd are ‘unprofessional’ – Kontihene of Ejura
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura shootings: Military’s conduct mind-boggling; whoever deployed them must be held liable – James Agalga
30.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura Sekyedumase MP demands investigation into killings
30.06.2021 | Social News
Youth Alliance commends government for Green Ghana Initiative, want Atewa Forest secured
29.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura shooting: Call your men to order before things get worse – CYG to IGP, Defense Minister
29.06.2021 | Social News
CJ asks Justice Boakye to proceed with Dual Citizenship case
29.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura: Police probe clash that led to death of two residents
29.06.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line