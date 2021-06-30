Ejura Sekyedumase MP demands investigation into killings

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, is demanding a full-scale probe into the killing of two persons in his constituency after some military officers opened fire on protesting youth in the area.

The youth who were returning from the burial of a slain social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka began protesting over his death but were confronted by police officers and armed military officers who fired shots allegedly in response to the pelting of stones and use of clubs by the protestors.

The development resulted in the death of two persons who were pronounced dead at the Ejura Government Hospital with doctors confirming that they sustained gunshot wounds in the chest.

Four other persons sustained varying degrees of injury as a result.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Braimah Mohammed, said urgent action must be taken to serve justice to the residents.

He said the Minister for Defence, Interior Ministry and the Ministry for National Security must be held responsible for the incident.

“They were coming from the cemetery and out of the pain of losing Kaaka, they were demonstrating and were unarmed. Even if they were holding weapons, it is the duty of the police and the military to use different means to quell the demonstration, but to fire live bullets into the crowd means the soldiers deliberately did it… I am calling on the military high command, the Ministry for National Security and Ministry for Defence to institute a probe into the shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon because it was highly uncalled-for.”

The legislator said he plans to summon the security chiefs to appear before Parliament to answer questions regarding the incident.

“I intend to petition the Chairman of the Defence Committee to summon the security chiefs before the committee and the house,” he said.

He however appealed to residents of the area to remain calm as investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators of the attack against the late social activist and the Tuesday morning shooting incident to book.

