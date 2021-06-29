Youth Alliance commends government for Green Ghana Initiative, want Atewa Forest secured

Listen to article

The Youth Alliance for Green Ghana (YAGG), has commended Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and all stakeholders who contributed to the realisation of the Green Ghana Initiative.

The YAAG also congratulated Ghanaians for the massive support and cooperation demonstrated in making the National Tree Planting Day marked on 11th June, 2021 fruitful.

A statement signed by Mr Kenneth Agyir, National Coordinator of YAAG and copied to the media on Monday said as young people devoted and committed to ensuring a Green Ghana, they find the overwhelming support given the initiative, a pure testament of the responsiveness of the Ghanaian people to the cause of achieving environmental sustainability in the country.

The statement noted that as indicated in the address of Mr Jinapor on the Green Ghana Day, the guiding principles of the initiative were to: plant a minimum of five (5) million trees that day, to ensure that the logistics, resources, funding, manpower and participation in the Tree Planting Exercise were national, broad-based, non-partisan, based on citizen ownership, and anchored on collective action of the Ghanaian people.

"It was also to institutionalize the exercise as an annual activity, with increases in the number of trees and a goal of one 100million trees being planted in a day, in the short term; to establish Green Ghana Clubs in educational institutions to support the efforts; to include economic and fruit trees, such as timber, rosewood, neem, and so on in the planting exercise for forest cover and as investments, towards the growth of the economy.

"Also to set up a monitoring team chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission to nurture, nurse and monitor the seedlings planted to maturity; to present quarterly reports on their growth, and to provide, at the first anniversary of the Green Ghana Day, a report on the state of the five million trees planted".

It said Mr Jinapor in his address again made a pledge, worthy of note that: “The survival of the seedlings planted is more important than the planting. We intend to do everything possible to ensure we achieve a high rate of survival; this exercise will not constitute the cessation of ongoing afforestation programmes; on the contrary, we intend to enhance such efforts.”

The statement added that as a Youth Alliance dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainable green economic development of the country, they found it fulfilling to have participated in the tree planting exercise, especially on the national scale.

"Likewise, we join in the host of citizens who are keen to contribute our might and will, as admonished us by our national anthem, to safeguard the sustainable realization of the goals of the initiative."

It appealed to Ghanaians, especially the vibrant youth force to commit to the preservation and judicious use of the environment for collective benefit.

"On the back of this praise and admiration for the Government’s display of its commitment to a Green Ghana, we find an opportune occasion to remind the government to take the right action by securing Atewa Forest against all forms of mining activities.

"An occasion to serve a gentle reminder to the government and the good people of Ghana, of the inherent socio-ecological wealth the Atewa Forest presents to our dear country," it added".

The statement emphasised that the Atewa Forest and its geological architecture is a hydrological gem of the country, providing invaluable water services to over 5 million Ghanaians.

It posited that despite all the lapses in protecting the place over the years, the forest remained one of the most biologically rich habitats in the world, with so many species found nowhere else in the world and over 100 species categorized endangered on the global Red List of species.

It added that scientists also described the Atewa Forest as providing the last buffering areas to help maintain suitable climate for food security and wellbeing in the face of global warming and that by all standards, Atewa Forest was not a place to be traded by any Government, or Corporation for its bauxite resources which is beneath all the invaluable services.

"We appeal to the government and the people of Ghana to desist from any mining activities in the forest and all other forests, reserved for ecological purposes in the country.

"Our dear country is blessed; in mineral, human, forests and many other resources. As a people, we have since time immemorial symbolized hope and resilience to many across the world.

"Now as the world faces a climate and environmental emergency with its countless uncertainties, let us remain the beacon of hope. Let us continue to symbolize our legacy, of an ecologically accountable society for future generations," the statement emphasised.