Ejura shooting: Call your men to order before things get worse – CYG to IGP, Defense Minister

The Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG) is calling on the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), James Oppong-Buanuh, Defence Minister Dominic Ntiwul, and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to call their men to order to ensure the bloody reports in Ejura- Sekyeredumase does not blow out of proportion.

Some aggrieved residents protested against the killing of #FixTheCountry activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed.

In a video circulating on social media, some military men deployed to handle the crowd fired live bullets in the crowd killing two people and injuring several others.

Reading the reports in the news, the Concerned Youth of Ghana has released a statement to condemn the actions of the soldiers.

While other organisations also condemn the actions of the officers, CYG is calling on the IGP, the Minister of Defense, and the Interior Ministers to take action to ensure the situation in Ejura- Sekyeredumase does not escalate.

Read the full release from the Concerned Youth of Ghana below:

CYG STATEMENT ON EJURA UNREST

Military and Police Clash with Ejura Youth:

We are learning with dismay the killing of two (2) and injuring of other concerned youth and protestors by some police and military officers at Ejura this morning.

Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG) condemn in no uncertain terms, the unethical and unprofessional conduct by these security officials.

It is sad to note that, security operatives supervising rampaging Ejura Sekyedumase youth, resorted to shooting live bullets to disperse the angry crowd.

We call on the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Buanuh, Defence Minister Dominic Ntiwul, and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to swiftly call their men to order before the situation degenerates.

The heightening level of murderous impunity, intolerance and crime in Ghana is very unbecoming.

Murder of Ibrahim “Kaaka” Mohammed

We have lost a fearless fighter.

We have lost a fearless soldier.

We have lost a true, concerned and responsible youth at war.

Mohammed Ibrahim (popularly known as Kaaka) remained loyal and faithful till the end, when some heartless, coward assailants murdered him on Saturday June 26, 2021.

To us Ibrahim Mohammed is a HERO.

CYG sympathizes with the family, youth of Ejura, #FixTheCountry Movement, Economic Fighters League and the youth of the Republic of Ghana.

Residents in the locality and Family of Ibrahim Mohammed complained to the Police about threats on the life of their son for criticising government especially the MCE of Ejura.

Since the name of the MCE has been mentioned as a prime suspect, we call on President Akufo-Addo through the Regional Minister or Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to immediately request the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Ejura, Hon. Mohammed Salisu Bamba to step aside while this heinous crime is investigated.

The Youth of Ejura have lost trust in the Police and security operatives.

Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG) respectfully appeal to the Chief Imam, Otumfour Osei Tutu (II) and other eminent Religious Leaders to lead the conflict resolution process.

Justice for Kaaka is non-negotiable.

#FixTheCountry.

-END-

...Signed...

Office of the Concerned Youth of Ghana (CYG)

Accra Ghana

Kelvin Malor

(Organizer)

024-599-5541

David Albert Quainoo

(International Relations) +82-10-2117-4780

Betty Boafo

(Secretary)

024-487-0055

Kofi Asante Mensah (Convener)

Tel: 024-469-0262

Office: 0302-965-325