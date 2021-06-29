Rainstorm renders 8 communities homeless as Lambussie MP appeals to government for support

The NPP Member of Parliament for the Lambussie constituency in the Upper West Region, Hon. Dr Bright Baligi has come to the aid of rainstorm disaster victims in his constituency as he appeals to government for more support.

He provided several packs of roofing sheets to 72 households in eight communities including undisclosed amount of cash donations to the victims to cushion them in this most difficult and trying times in their lives, especially during the rainy season.

Presenting the donations, he said it is a gesture of his own window’s mite for the time being as he has already engaged with the central government through the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO regarding their plight.

He also used the occasion to appeal to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to hasten steps towards fixing the Lambussie Community Day Senior High School that was entirely ripped off by an earlier rainstorm.

He said the current state of the school is inconvenient for learning, especially during this rainy season and possess a potential threat to the lives of the students and teachers.

The beneficiaries said their situation has become an annual recurrent issue and called for a lasting solution to addressing their plight. They however expressed their deepest gratitude to the Hon.Member of Parliament for having shown concern and interest to their plight.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament also provided packs of roofing sheets to three basic schools and a teachers’ bungalow which were also affected by the rainstorm disaster. He was optimistic that the roofing will be done very soon so as to get the pupils back into the classroom and, safe and conducive accommodation for the teachers.

The lawmaker used the opportunity to encourage his constituents to take much interest more than anyone else in the government’s Green Ghana Agenda by planting more trees in their various communities, especially around their homes and see to their growth. He said this will help to reduce the impact of any storm in the future as the trees will serve as windbreaks.

He also encouraged his constituents to participate fully in the ongoing Population and Housing Census. He intimated that, the Census is very important in that it provides a comprehensive and detailed data that informs government on key policy directions and socio-economic development planning decisions. “You count, get counted,” he stated.