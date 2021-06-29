Ablekuma Central MP presents T-shirts to Census Enumerators

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central has engaged the 2021 Housing and Population Census Enumerators to wish them well towards the national assignment.

The MP presented a number of Lacoste T-shirts branded with the 2021 National Housing and Population Census logo.

He said it was part of his contribution towards the exercise.

Hon. Latif Dan urged the enumerators to see the exercise as a national assignment and work for mother Ghana. He pledged to support the census enumerators with the little he has adding that his doors are open to all.

"I am here to serve you, I am not here to lead you and your wish should be my command not my wish to be your command," he noted.

He assured that he will collaborate with the District Census Officer by prompting him on challenges the enumerators are likely to face during the exercise and called on them not to hesitate to report any challenges to their leadership.

According to him, his office has engaged the security services who have assured him of the needed protection adding that further deliberation will be held soon to put up strategies that will make the 2021 Housing and Population Census a success.

On his part, Mr. Joseph Mensah, the District Census Officer for Ablekuma Central express his profound gratitude to the MP and his entourage for their kind gesture and asked them to call on him when necessary.