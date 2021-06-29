ModernGhana logo
Pregnant woman; 3 others killed in accident on Kintampo road

A Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5865, travelling from Kumasi to Gushegu in the Northern Region, was involved in a gory accident at about 5:10 am on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The accident, according to the driver’s mate, occurred when the driver failed to see a speed ramp ahead and drove straight into it. The mate said the driver was distracted as he attempted to open a bottled drink whilst driving at top speed.

4 persons have been reported dead.

Of the 4 who lost their lives, 3 were women, including a pregnant woman, and a man.

The injured victims were sent to Kintampo North and South Government Hospitals respectively to receive emergency health care.

The Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, and the National Ambulance Service were at the scene to rescue the trapped victims.

This adds to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year, and taken many lives, while leaving several others injured.

