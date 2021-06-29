Orientation on Management of paediatric Covid 19 – Recognising the symptoms helps in early treatment

The Covid 19 second wave has slowly started receding as the infection rate is decreasing in many regions. The entire nation is now preparing itself to face the third wave which is expected in another 6-8 weeks. As per the healthcare experts, children are more susceptible to get infected in the third wave. In order to safeguard children from the pandemic, the District health and family welfare office, Tumakuru organised an orientation session on recent updates and management of paediatric Covid 19. The session was attended by over 50 paediatricians, anaesthesiologist and other healthcare experts from Tumakuru.

Dr Supraja Chandrasekhar, Consultant - Paediatric Intensivist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur (A Unit of Manipal Hospitals), Dr Gurudutt Consultant - Paediatric Intensivist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur (A Unit of Manipal Hospitals) shared their views about recognising Covid 19 among children, management of the infection among kids, ICU Management and post Covid complications among children.

Speaking in the event Dr Supraja Chandrasekhar, Consultant - Paediatric Intensivist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur (A Unit of Manipal Hospitals) said “The third wave is imminent as speculated by experts as a natural course of the pandemic. Children are more vulnerable and expected to be affected in this wave. Although the proportion of children requiring critical care support is small, the absolute numbers in terms of number of infection will be large considering a surge. Hence the preparedness for emergency situations by every paediatrician including in the peripheries and districts is paramount. This Covid 19 preparedness training is a good initiative by the Tumakuru health authorities on ensuring all the local paediatricians are up to date with the latest national guidelines and are well versed with the various presentations of Covid and Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children [MIS -C].

Highlighting the importance of recognising Covid infection among children Dr Gurudutt Consultant - Paediatric Intensivist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur (A Unit of Manipal Hospitals) said” Pediatric Intensivists are of limited number in the state hence it is vital that every district and local paediatrician is abreast with the critical care protocols to initiate the treatment and initial Airway Breathing and Circulation [ ABC ] stabilisation of a sick child. This will greatly impact the recovery of sick children. MISC and sever Covid condition require critical care support right from the point when emergency arises along with specialised oxygen delivery devices and shock management were discussed in the work shop.

About Columbia Asia:

Columbia Asia Hospitals is part of Manipal Hospitals Group, which is India’s second largest multi-specialty healthcare provider treating over 4 million patients annually. As a pioneer in healthcare, the hospital chain has a pan-India footprint of 26 hospitals across 14 cities, operating 7,000+ beds. The organisation has a talent pool of 4,000+ doctors and 10,000+ employees. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. Columbia Asia Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.