ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.06.2021 Education

Tamale College of Education SRC sets date for SRC 12th week celebration

By Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya || Contributor
Tamale College of Education SRC sets date for SRC 12th week celebration
Listen to article

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Tamale College of Education (TACE) has set July 3rd, to 10th, 2021 to mark its 12th SRC Week Celebration.

The week-long event is loaded with many activities, both educative and entertaining and it's scheduled to start on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The event is geared towards contributing to raising awareness among students and stakeholders in the education industry to use the various changes and reformations in Teacher Education as a tool to promote national development.

The celebration is on the theme "Embracing Change and Reformation in Teacher Education: A Necessity for National Development" and will have activities such as inter-hall quizzes, sports competitions, free health screening, leadership and relationship seminars among others.

Speaking to the media, the SRC President of the College Tahiru Mohammed Murtala said for the past two years the college hasn't organized the event. He blames it on the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For two years now, thus since the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic, we haven't observed the event," he said

He explained that the theme for this year's celebration sought to bring together stakeholders in education to deliberate on ways to improve Teacher Education in the country.

"The theme was carefully crafted with the mind of bringing together the various stakeholders in education such as GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT, GTEC, and GES as well as the ministry of education so that together we can all see how to improve Teacher Education in Ghana."

He also said as part of the celebration, the board will be handing over some completed projects it undertook since assuming office.

He noted, "As stated earlier, we intend doing many things including handing over of projects we have completed since I took over as President of the Council and we will climax it with a dinner and awards night."

Some expected personalities at the program include the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency Hon. Hamza Adam, the CEO for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Hon. Mustapha Hamid and others.

More Education
ModernGhana Links
CEANA donates three classroom blocks and offices to residents of Dawou in Togo
29.06.2021 | Education
ATU introduces ultramodern laboratories to aid teaching and learning
29.06.2021 | Education
E/R: Suhum PRESEC student handed 2-year jail term for threatening cut head of teacher
29.06.2021 | Education
Flexible curricula for business schools needed to produce fit to work graduates - Prof. John Gatsi
28.06.2021 | Education
CSIR College of Science and Technology inaugurates alumni executives
25.06.2021 | Education
Akatsi South: Assembly member cuts sod for new Kindergarten classroom block at Ayitikope
23.06.2021 | Education
2020 WASSCE: ASEPA back calls for bi-partisan Parliamentary probe into Africa Education Watch report findings
22.06.2021 | Education
2020 WASSCE: Your response to Education Watch findings untenable, total deviation – ASEPA fire WAEC
22.06.2021 | Education
Kwahu East DCE present desks to educational directorate
18.06.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line