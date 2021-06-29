Tamale College of Education SRC sets date for SRC 12th week celebration

Listen to article

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Tamale College of Education (TACE) has set July 3rd, to 10th, 2021 to mark its 12th SRC Week Celebration.

The week-long event is loaded with many activities, both educative and entertaining and it's scheduled to start on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The event is geared towards contributing to raising awareness among students and stakeholders in the education industry to use the various changes and reformations in Teacher Education as a tool to promote national development.

The celebration is on the theme "Embracing Change and Reformation in Teacher Education: A Necessity for National Development" and will have activities such as inter-hall quizzes, sports competitions, free health screening, leadership and relationship seminars among others.

Speaking to the media, the SRC President of the College Tahiru Mohammed Murtala said for the past two years the college hasn't organized the event. He blames it on the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For two years now, thus since the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic, we haven't observed the event," he said

He explained that the theme for this year's celebration sought to bring together stakeholders in education to deliberate on ways to improve Teacher Education in the country.

"The theme was carefully crafted with the mind of bringing together the various stakeholders in education such as GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT, GTEC, and GES as well as the ministry of education so that together we can all see how to improve Teacher Education in Ghana."

He also said as part of the celebration, the board will be handing over some completed projects it undertook since assuming office.

He noted, "As stated earlier, we intend doing many things including handing over of projects we have completed since I took over as President of the Council and we will climax it with a dinner and awards night."

Some expected personalities at the program include the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency Hon. Hamza Adam, the CEO for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Hon. Mustapha Hamid and others.