ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.06.2021 Social News

Ashaiman residents protest over sale of open spaces by TDC company

Ashaiman residents protest over sale of open spaces by TDC company
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, June 29 demonstrated against the alleged sale of open spaces within Ashaiman by the TDC Company Limited.

The demonstration comes on the back of a recent attempt by TDC to allegedly sell a portion of the starlight school park at Community 22 close to the Methodist Church.

629202140603-txobrfer5l-demo-against-tdc1

The demonstration which was earlier planned to be staged through some principal streets of Ashaiman to the office of the TDC in Tema was confined to the starlight school park due to a fruitful meeting with the TDC on Monday.

But Assembly members within the Ashaiman Municipality and some residents said they will not allow the sale of land to go through.

“This football field has been here for so many years. We woke up one morning only to hear the Methodist church wants to set up a church here. We, the youth of this area, will not allow this to happen. We will defend this land with our last drop of blood. They cannot take over this land,” a resident, Chairman Reggie, said.

“This is the only recreational facility here. It has been here for a long time. And we will not allow any portion of the land to be given out,” another resident, Edem Gushi added.

Presiding Member of Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Azorgi Ananga who addressed the charged crowd said a meeting with the TDC has yielded some positive results and assured that the land will be released to the school and the community.

629202140603-l5hsk8v331-demo-against-tdc2

“We will not allow this land to go into private hands. The park belongs to us, it is community property. We did not hit the streets because we have been promised to bring finality to the issue. We will go ahead and sign documents to ensure that they do not go back on their word,” he added.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kumasi floods: Asokwa MP charges Assembly to inspect permits of structures on waterways
29.06.2021 | Social News
2021 Census will inform basis for creating new administrative districts - Volta Regional Minister
29.06.2021 | Social News
20 injured in accident at Nsawam
29.06.2021 | Social News
4 sustain gunshot wounds at Begoro over land dispute
29.06.2021 | Social News
Man found dead in Aboabo Stream
29.06.2021 | Social News
Kaaka’s murder: Gunshots as angry youth clash with police
29.06.2021 | Social News
TTU suspends 65 students for examination malpractices
29.06.2021 | Social News
Ablakwa demands swift Justice for slain #FixTheCountry activist Kaaka
29.06.2021 | Social News
Ejura chief urge angry youth to calm down over death of #FixTheCountry activist
29.06.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line