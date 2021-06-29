Ashaiman residents protest over sale of open spaces by TDC company

Some residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, June 29 demonstrated against the alleged sale of open spaces within Ashaiman by the TDC Company Limited.

The demonstration comes on the back of a recent attempt by TDC to allegedly sell a portion of the starlight school park at Community 22 close to the Methodist Church.

The demonstration which was earlier planned to be staged through some principal streets of Ashaiman to the office of the TDC in Tema was confined to the starlight school park due to a fruitful meeting with the TDC on Monday.

But Assembly members within the Ashaiman Municipality and some residents said they will not allow the sale of land to go through.

“This football field has been here for so many years. We woke up one morning only to hear the Methodist church wants to set up a church here. We, the youth of this area, will not allow this to happen. We will defend this land with our last drop of blood. They cannot take over this land,” a resident, Chairman Reggie, said.

“This is the only recreational facility here. It has been here for a long time. And we will not allow any portion of the land to be given out,” another resident, Edem Gushi added.

Presiding Member of Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Azorgi Ananga who addressed the charged crowd said a meeting with the TDC has yielded some positive results and assured that the land will be released to the school and the community.

“We will not allow this land to go into private hands. The park belongs to us, it is community property. We did not hit the streets because we have been promised to bring finality to the issue. We will go ahead and sign documents to ensure that they do not go back on their word,” he added.

