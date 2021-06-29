$170m Judgement Debt: ASEPA drags Omnia Strategy LLP to SRA in UK to refund all monies paid

ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has dragged the Omnia Strategy LLP to the Solicitors Regulatory Authority in the United Kingdom (UK) for its role in the $170Million Judgement debt as external solicitors to Ghana.

The Republic of Ghana has been slapped with the judgment debt by the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Tribunal to be paid to the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

This was after GPGC dragged the government before the International Tribunal over the unlawful termination of a contract with the state which was signed by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government to solve power problems [dumsor] at the time.

Appalled by the latest judgment debt, ASEPA has taken action to push for government officials and institutions to be punished according to the law.

Today, ASEPA has filed a complaint against Omnia Strategy LLP to the Solicitors Regulatory Authority in the UK for its role in the $170Million Judgement debt as external solicitors to Ghana.

Among other things, ASEPA is asking Omnia Strategy LLP to refund all monies paid to them by Government of Ghana for negligently blowing an Appeal Deadline.

Meanwhile, on Monday, June 28, 2021, ASEPA petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate Attorney General Godfred Dame and two others over the recent $170m judgment debt imposed on the state.

Find below the complaints filed to the Solicitors Regulatory Authority in the UK: