Kaaka’s murder: Gunshots as angry youth clash with police

There was a gunshot in a clash between Police and protesters at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region Tuesday afternoon.

The youth were demonstrating over the murder of #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka "Kaaka".

The aggrieved youth of Ejura on Monday, 28 June 2021 wore red armed bands and demonstrated over the murder of "Kaaka".

They burnt car tyres and damaged a police vehicle when they besieged the police station to demand justice.

The Police and military have been dispatched to restore order.

The police have since arrested two suspects including Ibrahim Isaka aka "Anyass" and Fuseini Alhassan for Kaaka’s murder.

Ibrahim Muhammed was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

He was subsequently rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed Monday afternoon.

Ibrahim Muhammed was noted to be a known voice on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.