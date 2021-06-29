ModernGhana logo
E/R: Suhum PRESEC student handed 2-year jail term for threatening cut head of teacher

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A final year student of the Suhum Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) in the Eastern region has been jailed two years after being found guilty of threatening to kill a teacher in his school.

The student whose name has been withheld in a disturbing video recorded in possession of a cutlass threatened to cut off the head of the teacher for punishing him for misconduct.

Having seen the video, the teacher who feared for his life filed a former complaint at the Suhum Police station.

Subsequently, the Police attached seriousness to the matter and caused the arrest of the student while he was in class learning.

He was processed and put before the Suhum Circuit Court where he was found guilty and now convicted for two years imprisonment.

The prosecution has been confirmed by the Suhum Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu in an interview with Starr News’ Kojo Ansah.

On the other hand, Benjamin Kudjo, the Public Relations Officer of Suhum Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) says he is unaware of the decision by the court as he has not been informed.

-starrfm.com.g-

