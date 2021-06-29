Ejura: Two arrested over killing of #FixTheCountry movement member

Police in the Ashanti Region have picked up two persons in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Muhammed, a social activist in Ejura.

The suspects have been identified as Ibrahim Isaka and Fuseini Alhassan.

Both were arrested at about 10:45 pm on Monday, 28th June, 2021, following police intelligence,” Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO said.

Ibrahim Muhammed was noted to be a known voice on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he’s a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

—citinewsroom