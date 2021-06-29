GSS rectify omission of some districts in Upper West on census questionnaire

The Upper West Regional Statistician, Sixtus Dery, says the Ghana Statistical Service has resolved the omission of some districts in the questionnaires used in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to complain about the absence of their districts in the questionnaire being used for the census.

In an interview with Citi News, Sixtus Dery said all other similar concerns have been addressed.

According to him, what happened was an error.

“We realised that if you were not resident in where you were born, then you will face the issue of having to select the region and the district where you were born. Upper West Region had just five listed there.”

“Now, these five that were listed were not in any particular order but it was an error because we had coded our districts from 1 to 11 and what appeared there was district 1 to 5 and district 6 to 11 was missing on the list. This was quickly sent to the regional secretariat and was rectified and that issue has been resolved.”

