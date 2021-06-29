Green Ghana Agenda: ATU plant trees at New Campus

The Accra Technical University through the benevolence of the Forestry Commission of Ghana and some Environmental advocates on Friday, 24th June, 2021 planted 100 trees at the Mpehuasem campus in the Samsam district of the Amasaman constituency.

The exercise is the sequel of the first phase of the University's tree planting campaign held on Friday, 18th June, 2021 at the Kinbu Campus in Accra.

It was to champion the Green Ghana Agenda initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The event saw the planting of different tree species by senior management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Nii Odai, staff and students.

In an interview with the media, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Nii Odai stated that the importance of the exercise is to help support the agenda of green Ghana by the president and also help curb the rapid rate of black polythene in our environments and institutions.

The PRO -Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amevi Akakpovi in his remarks stated that the planting of trees and the Green Ghana Agenda is a great initiative.

He also expressed his gratitude to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Malik Mino Ereira and Soni Valecha of the Waste Segregation and Composting Movement and Planet waves respectively including other individuals for the support.