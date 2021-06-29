Henry Quartey has refused to listen, so prepare for relocation — Ablekuma Central MP to Agbogbloshie Onion Sellers

Several appeals by onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in Accra for government to give them more time to adequately prepare for their relocation to Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality has yielded no results.

It will be recalled that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey on Thursday, May 20, 2021, issued a seven-week ultimatum to the onion sellers to relocate from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.

But as the deadline approaches, the Minority Members of Parliament intervened on behalf of the onion sellers and called on the President and the Regional Minister to give the traders ample time to adequately prepare for the relocation.

However the Minister did not heed the plea of the minority.

Upon further deliberations between the Upper East and Greater Accra Regions Parliamentary caucus, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon Abdul Latif Dan was tasked to engage the traders on the outcome of their meeting with the Regional Minister.

Addressing the traders on Saturday, June 26, 2021 Hon. Latif Dan revealed that the Regional Minister has refused to heed their plea and therefore advised the traders to prepare and relocate to Adjen Kotoku.

According to him, all the necessary arrangements have been made for their relocation and the Minister has vowed that the demolition exercise will come off on July 1.

He said the Regional Minister has assured the Minority, the Upper East and Greater Accra caucus that no trader will be left behind to sell after July 1, 2021.

He called on the traders to remain calm and not be distracted by the current situation.

He added that the earlier they (traders) move to their new location the better it will be for them to avoid the loss of properties during the demolition exercise by a joint military and police personal which will be deployed by the Regional Minister on July 1, 2021.

The MP admonished the traders to relocate before the deadline if possible to avoid humiliation from the security personnel.

He further revealed that upon his interaction with the Regional Minister, it was revealed that the Adjen Kotoku market was constructed for the relocation of the onion sellers about 15 years ago but all efforts to relocate them failed due to several requests by the traders to be given enough time.

The onion sellers on their part expressed some concerns about the new market at Adjen Kotoku.

They claimed there are plans by the authorities to allocate some stores in the market to certain individuals who are not part of them.

The traders also claim that the current relocation exercise is the third time they are being relocated and therefore called on the Regional Minister to provide them with the necessary documents that will guarantee their permanent stay at their new location.

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan assured them that the Minority MPs will request the data which will include the number of stores and sheds that would be allocated to the onion traders and will ensure that there will be no new faces at the market.

He added that every detailed document from the Municipal Chief Executive will be given to the leadership and an agreement will be signed between the onion sellers and the Municipal Assembly to avoid infiltration by new faces in future.

On the issue of documentation to avoid future relocation, the MP explained that there is no way an individual or group can own a market but it is the assembly that has the right to own and control it.

According to him, there will be an agreement for about 100 years and renewable.

He revealed that the MP for Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region Hon. James Agalga has been tasked to see to the drafting of the agreement and any subsequent documentation.

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan proceeded to interact with other traders who have also been asked to relocate. They include meat and goat sellers.

It was revealed that the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly had engaged them only once where they were ordered to relocate to Adjen Kotoku without being given the opportunity to present their legitimate concerns.

The goat and sheep sellers also raised concerns that the distance from the main business centre to Adjen Kotoku, poor structures, non-availability of a slaughterhouse and lack of security will pose a challenge to their businesses.

They lamented over the failure of City authorities to meet them for negotiations contrary to an agreement between them and government which indicates that anytime government intends to relocate them, there will be an engagement.