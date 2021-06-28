Mary and Joseph were counted after giving birth to Jesus, you must be counted — Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has described the ongoing enumeration exercises as very important as it will help provide accurate data for national development.

He has, therefore, urged all citizens to get involved and be counted, saying, the Population and Housing Census transcended all tribal, gender and religious persuasions.

“Knowing the number of a population is not new, it is an ancient thing occurring even in the Bible where Mary and Joseph went to their hometown to be counted and that was when Jesus Christ was born,” he said.

Ex-President Kufuor said this at his residence at Peduase in the Akwapim South District of the Eastern Region, when officials of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) went to get him and his household enumerated.

He said every good citizen must avail him or herself to be counted to be able to assert his/her right and demand accountability from government.

“To assert your right, you must be counted,” he said, adding that the nation must know the size of its population to facilitate governance and for the equitable distribution of social services.

The ex-President cautioned people to properly check the identities of the census officials before allowing them into their homes to ensure their safety.

Professor Robert Darko Osei, a National Field Monitor, who is also a Board Member of the GSS, led the team to enumerate the Ex-President and his household.

He said the census, which was done periodically, would enable planning and projections with respect to the population to enhance the living conditions of the people.

He urged the public to provide accurate answers to the questions with the assurance that all information collected would be treated as confidential.

