FixTheCountry campaigners to storm IGP’s office over murder of its member

Social media activists on the hashtag #FixTheCountry have described the murder of fellow activist Anyass Ibrahim, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka, as an indictment.

Macho Kaaka was attacked by a mob at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Friday, June 25 for allegedly highlighting areas in his community that need urgent government attention.

A member of Economic Fighters League, Maacho Kaaka joined in the #FixTheCountry social media campaign, putting out pictures of stalled projects in the Ejura Sekyeredumase, in particular.

After the attack on Friday, he was rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital but there was little the hospital staff could do considering the level of his injuries and fearing for his life, he was immediately transferred into an ambulance to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the regional capital Kumasi for further treatment.

But he died on Monday afternoon.

A statement issued by fellow #FixTheCountry campaigners disclosed that the police took no steps to interdict or invite anybody for questioning even after they had lodged a complaint after the deadly attack.

“This is murder of an innocent citizen! Kaaka’s blood is a formal indictment of us all and our refusal to stand up and challenge a false democracy! If this is truly a democracy, give us justice!”

They have announced that they will seek a formal audience with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Tuesday, June 29 on the matter.

---3news.com