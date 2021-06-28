Support 2021 Population and Housing Census — Pulima Chief to residents in Sissala West District

The Paramount Chief of Pulima in Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Kuoro Osman Diewia Nankpa III has called on all citizens in the district to support the 2021 Population and Housing Census enumerators to begin and end successfully in the area.

He said accurate data from residents in the area will help the District get the needed resources to develop the area.

"It is a very important national exercise that everybody must get involved. We all must assist the officials from the National Statistical Service to obtain accurate and reliable data. Obtaining accurate and reliable data is important to us in many respects".

The Paramount Chief said this in an interview with Radio Mak news at his Palace at Pulima.

He said the data will inform government about developmental interventions in the Sissala area and the need for everyone to participate and give accurate information to the officers.

"The data to be generated will help attract investors, Non Governmental organizations and individuals to come to the support of the various communities with felt needs".

He called on Sisslas who are not at home but in other parts of the country to make sure they mention their various districts and communities to the enumerators when they come to them.

Kuoro Nankpa said the data will also aid chiefs to make appeals to the central government for development interventions based on the strength of their numbers.

He stressed that both Sissala West and East needs to be divided into two constituencies because of their geographical challenges. "But this can only be done when we are able to prove that we have enough numbers in the various constituencies."

Pulima Kuoro also appealed to the enumerators to be more professional during their work since most people in the various communities might not be well abreast with the process and might not be willing to give out information.