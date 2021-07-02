ModernGhana logo
Cape Coast North MP donates mono and dual desks to 5 basic schools

Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has donated seventy-five (75) mono and dual desks to five basic schools in his constituency.

The beneficiary schools are Abakam Cran Presby Basic School, Amamoma Presby Basic School, Imam Khomeini Basic School, Kwaprow MA Primary School and St. Anthony Anglican Basic School at Akoyokyir with each school receiving 15 desks.

Mr. Philip Nartey, Head of Inspection, Cape Metro Directorate of Ghana Education, speaking on behalf of the Directorate said one of the major challenges facing the schools in the Metropolis is the lack of furniture.

"We thank the Honourable MP for his kind gesture. These desks would go a long way to help ease the pressure.

"When you visit some of the schools, you find students sitting in fours and threes and this donation would augment what we have to facilitate teaching and learning". We say God bless him for this kind gesture," Mr. Nartey stated.

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku popularly called Ragga on donating the mono and dual desks said, "The Metro Directorate of GES did a needs assessment and when I was informed I thought about how I could also support".

He added, "This is part of the support I'm offering to my constituents and as and when other resources are available, I shall continue with the ICT support as well. The common fund isn't available yet but due to the urgency of the situation, I had to do this from my personal resources, as always".

He added "Our children need somewhere to sit to be able to study. If we claim our children are future, why are we (government, MPs, parents, churches, etc) denying them the basic educational needs in this present time?

"In all, we need about one thousand nine hundred sixty (1,960) desks for the entire constituency. This is a herculean challenge. However, we shall provide required support from time to time in order to help our children study better".

receiving the items, the Headteacher of Abakam Cran Presby Basic School, Eddith Adih commends the Member of Parliament for his good works.

"We're grateful for the present today. We need all these things, the tables and everything. Honourable we are grateful and we appreciate this but we ask for more".

