Women In Agribusiness Awards announce finalist

Some 25 finalists have been selected across five categories for the GIZ Women in Agribusiness Awards slated for 30th June, 2021.

The Women in Agribusiness Awards aim to highlight the achievements of exceptional women in the agribusiness fraternity who have risen above the limit to lead the way for others to emulate. These women have created solutions that have not only improved the Agribusiness landscape, but have impacted lives and communities.

The maiden award which seeks to recognise five (5) women blazing the trail in African Agribusiness received 378 entries from individuals and organizations. The entries were thoroughly assessed by a team of independent assessors who submitted a shortlist of 68 nominees to a panel of Judges from 5 African countries.

The judges took into account supporting evidence and assessed each nominees business to determine a shortlist of 5 finalists in each of the categories namely AgTech Innovation, Covid-19 Agribusiness Resilience, Dare to Defy, Sustainable Green Innovation and the Role Model Excellence.

Winners of the prestigious 2021 Women in Agribusiness Awards will be determined by the judges and announced at this year’s virtual Women in Agribusiness Forum on the 30th of June, 2021.

The women in agribusiness award will not only celebrate these women, but it will also support them with access to market, training and Agribusiness linkages

Click to see nominees…https://womeninagribusinessawards.org/finalists/