Indigenes of Kikam, Asemko sponsor needy tertiary students

Education is one of the most powerful tools we can use to transform our society. And for that matter, the Assemblymember for Kikam Electoral Area in collaboration with Kikam Asemko Concerned Tertiary Students (KACTS’) has initiated an Educational Fund.

This Educational Fund was initiated by some indigenes of Kikam and Asemko who have the development and wellbeing of the community at heart.

The funds generated will be used to support the needy but brilliant students in the community who are pursuing studies in the various tertiary institutions across the country.

On Sunday, 23rd May, 2021 the Interim Committee led by Hon. Paul K. Kwaw, the Assembly member for Kikam Electoral Area, Mr. Isaac Ackon, the Patron for KACTS', Mr. Dominic Asamoah, the President for KACTS’ and some Unit Committee members met the Chief of Kikam, Odikuro of Asemko, the Elders of both communities and parents of the beneficiaries at the Kikam Chief Palace.

Out of the total amount of money that was raised each beneficiary received an amount of GH₵470.00. In all 17 Tertiary Students received the bursary.

In his address, Mr. Isaac Ackon who championed this course informed the people that apart from the Educational Fund there are two other indigenes who are also sponsoring two needy students in the community. The sponsorship packages include cost of school fees, accommodation, feeding and laptop.

He thanked all people who contributed to the realization of this initiative. He used the opportunity to solicit more sponsorships. Mr. Ackon mentioned other Scholarships he had lobbied and secured for students in the community.

In his remarks, Hon. Paul K. Kwaw thanked everyone who contributed to the Educational Fund. He advised the students to take their studies seriously. He also used the opportunity to donate 30 Library Books for schools within his Electoral Area. The schools received 5 copies each.

He highlighted that community’s share of Adamus scholarship for 2020/2021 academic year was increased to eight (8). He was hopeful that the next set of beneficiaries will be receiving laptops instead of cash prize.

On behalf of the Chief and people of Kikam and Asemko, the Odikuro of Asemko and the Tufuhene of Kikam thanked the initiators, all donors for making this initiative possible. They advised the students’ to make Kikam and Asemko proud.