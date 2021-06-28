Residents angry over unstable water supply in Accra West

Listen to article

The poor and unstable water supply by Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has angered consumers in the Accra West Area.

Some residents in Awoshie, Kwashieman, Lapaz, Chantan, Taborah, Achimota, Tantra and other areas have registered their displeasure over the water crisis.

According to the customers, the poor supply of water to their areas is a worry since their livelihood depends largely on water for domestic and commercial activities.

They are calling on the President to as a matter of urgency, turn his focus on the GWCL and ensure the company deliver efficiently and diligently.

“They are a bunch of negligent officers there who don’t need to be paid, everyday we don’t have water running through our taps and yet someone is being paid,” Mr Armah, a landlord at Lapaz noted angrily.

Another consumer, Mr. Addison said, "they lock the flow for about two weeks and deliberately open it for three days and lock it again, what kind of a country at all are we living in."

The residents planned to demonstrate in June, 2020 after their supply ceased due to a fault on the whole of Accra West System. The GWCL started pumped water to those affected areas upon tip-off of the planned demonstration.

Sources at the GWCL revealed that there are loads of challenges that have led to the shortage of water supply to the Accra West area especially.

The source added that the pumping area at Weija has four main pumps but one of the four has been put on standby to supply the rest of Accra.

According to the source, only two out of the remaining three which looks weak are working currently.

It added that instead of buying a new pump to serve consumers in Accra West area, management always repair the pump which has worn out.

“But what can we say, they say there is no money to buy a new pump which is very costly, so we have to try and repair it but even if we repair it, it won’t work well.

"...Now there is rampant shortage of water because the two weak pumps cannot pump the water well to high rise areas. And this problem may persist for a while until we get new pumps,” the source stressed.