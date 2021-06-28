Akyem Abuakwa declares war on Summertide Sand Winning Company

THE Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has declared war against Summertide Sand Winning Company for allegedly engaging in illegal sand winning on Akyem lands in the Eastern Region.

The traditional council has also accused the police of aiding illegal sand winners in the area, having petitioned the Inspector General of Police about the illegal sand winning activities.

At a press conference addressed by the State Secretary, D.M. Ofori Atta at Kyebi over the weekend on the recent violence and arrest of some Akyem Abuakwa chiefs who stormed the mining site, the traditional council reiterated that the CEO of Summertide Company Limited, Atsu Forson and his cohorts do not have documents to engage in sand winning at Adeiso or any other place in Okyeman.

According to the state secretary, the Summertide Company Limited reportedly led a series of attacks on residents of Yakooko, Teacher Mante, Ahwerease-Daaman, Amaadi, and Kotuakrom, Asuboi, and its environs.

The state secretary explained that the “Okyeman, therefore, cannot sit and watch him destroy our lands, therefore, he Atsu Forson is not wanted anywhere in Okyeman. “Especially as he is being accused by the villagers of so many wrongdoings in their village.”

He stressed that Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin had not leased nor sold any land within Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area to Summertide Company Limited for sand winning or mining.

He said the fight against illegal sand winning and mining would continue unabated by the task force, to ensure that Okyeman gets rid of all these illegal miners and sand winners.

He claimed that their checks from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Minerals Commission showed that the CEO of Summertide Company was winning the sand in the aforementioned areas of the Akyem Abuakwa State illegally.

Mr. Ofori Atta said the Okyeman Taskforce and the chiefs were left red-faced when they encountered gun-wielding land guards parading themselves at one of the illegal sand winning sites around Adeiso as Okyeman Taskforce.

He said the chiefs had in the past invited the CEO of Summertide Company to Ofori Panin Fie to produce valid work permits from EPA and the Minerals Commission but he failed to do so.

The Okyeman Spokesperson narrated further that the gunmen after assaulting the chiefs, rather reported the same to the Eastern Regional Police Command alleging kidnapping among several other false accusations against the traditional authorities.

He said Barimah Twum Tebrade II, together with others from the Stool Land Protection Agency went to the bush with a registered gun but did not exchange fire with the land guards who confronted them, rather he said the gun-wielding men he described as “hoodlums” shot at them after four of the illegal sand winners were accosted.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Summertide Company Limited, Mr. Samuel Atsu Forson on his side denied the allegations, saying his company's operations are legal and licensed by the appropriate authorities.

Background

Five persons including two chiefs from Akyem Abuakwa are before the court for attacking the sand winning company with guns, leading to injuries of two workers.

The Koforidua Circuit Court admitted the five (5) accused persons including a chief who claims to be a National Security Operative to bail in the sum of 200,000 cedis with two sureties.

The accused persons are Nana Barfuor Sarpong, Nana Barima Twum Tarbiade II, both sub-chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa.

The rest are Jonathan Martey, Eric Yaw Obeng, Victor Ahenkora Koranteng, and others at large.

They were arraigned before the court on Friday, June 19, 2021, on seven charges which are; conspiracy to commit a crime with kidnapping, kidnapping, causing unlawful harm, stealing, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, possession of firearm and ammunition.

The case has been adjourned to July 19, 2021.

---Daily Guide