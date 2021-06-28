Man lynched for allegedly stealing goat

A 45-YEAR-old man who is suspected to be a goat thief has been lynched.

Suspect Kofi Lobi was said to be in the process of stealing a goat when he was unluckily caught by an angry mob.

The irate mob reportedly used sticks of different sizes and huge stones to lynch the 'goat thief'.

The incident occurred at New Koforidua in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality in the Ashanti Region on June 25, 2021.

Lobi's body has since been deposited in a morgue for preservation and autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

The police in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality have commenced investigations to help apprehend the killers.

“Investigations are under way to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book,” a police report has indicated.

The report stated that one Nana Sarfo Prempeh, was the one who reported the lynching case to the police.

“Police received information that Nana Sarfo Prempeh, Traditional Secretary of New Koforidua Palace, that one Kofi Lobi, 45, has been lynched by unknown mob for stealing a goat at New Koforidua.

“Police proceeded to New Koforidua Market and found the body of deceased lying in a supine position at the edge of one of the stalls of the market.”

The police report also disclosed that “Marks of assault were all over his body and blood oozing from both of his ears.”

