T.B. Joshua’s wife Evelyn to head his church

Evelyn Joshua, the wife of late Nigerian prophet, T. B. Joshua, is expected to lead Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

T.B. Joshua was the founder and overseer of the Church until his death in June this year.

Reports say elders of the church met recently and declared Everlyn as the successor to TB Joshua.

Evelyn and Joshua were married for 31 ears and had three children together.

According to a report by France-based AfricaNews, elders of the church met and declared Evelyn the successor to the late televangelist.

A top aide of the late cleric whose name was not mentioned, was quoted as saying:

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial effort went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away.”

—DGN online