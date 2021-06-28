New Juabeng Omanhene urge stakeholders to embrace call to #FixTheCountry campaign

The Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Prof Emeritus Oti Boateng is calling on all stakeholders to embrace the #FixTheCountry movement to foster the development of the country.

According to the former Government statistician, government must take advantage of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing census to gather data needed to fix the country’s development deficit.

“...recent agitations by a significant section of Ghanaians for fixing the country have grown louder and louder. In a democracy, this peaceful call to action must be embraced with dialogue and honest exchanges amongst all stakeholders.

“It is clear that the call to fix the country is a summons to development of mother Ghana,” Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng shared on Sunday in Koforidua a few hours to census night.

The Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area further stressed that the 2021 PHC should provide the right avenue to inform the government on which areas need to be prioritized and fixed.

“There is also the need to know the size and structure of the population of the population in all the affected catchment areas to be fixed in order to provide the criteria for prioritization of actions as well as the vital information on the beneficiaries therein,” he added.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census that started on Sunday, June 27, 2021, is expected to be completed on July 11, 2021.