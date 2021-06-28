Stop throwing your household waste into drains – Asenso-Boakye warns public

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has issued a strong warning to the citizenry particularly people fond of dumping household refuse into drains.

The caution comes on the back of the flooding in parts of the country amidst the rains being experienced this month.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, June 27, 2021, Francis Asenso-Boakye emphasized that the dumping of refuse into drains is one of the major causes of flooding in the country.

The Works and Housing Minister hence wants the public to in the foregoing, stop such actions to contribute towards the efforts of the government to curb flooding in the country.

“We cannot overlook the negative effects that our subculture of dumping refuse into open drains is having on our efforts to improve community resilience to flooding.

“I hereby admonish every citizen to desist from depositing household solid waste into the drains in the bid to support efforts of the government to maintain drainage capacity”, Francis Asenso-Boakye noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works and Housing has revealed that steps are being taken to combat the annual floods.

“A flood early warning system is being developed to enhance the flood resilience of communities within the Odaw drainage basin and beyond,” Asenso-Boakye added.