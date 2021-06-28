22-day ‘dumsor’ timetable begins today

Residents in the Eastern part of the Greater Accra Region will from today, Monday, June 28 experience power interruptions otherwise known as ‘dumsor’ for the next 22 days.

This is according to the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG.

The outages, according to the power distributor, is to allow the Ghana Grid Company to complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra.

71 communities within Accra are expected to be affected.

In an interview with Citi News, Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, said his outfit will try its best to stay on schedule.

“We want to notify the public that there will be some outages starting midday from 12.00pm to 6.00pm, and we will do our best to minimise the outages, but we want them to be informed that they should expect some outages within those times.”

“We have also been able to group the communities into six from group A to F. So from A to D, they will go off four times, and then E and F will go off three times each. We have also spoken to the men to speed up the work to enable us to complete the work on time.”

