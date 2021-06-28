2021 census begins; don’t travel to be counted – GSS urge Ghanaians

Listen to article

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has advised against persons who intend to travel to their hometowns to get counted for the 2021 Population and Housing Census which starts officially today, Monday, June 28.

According to the GSS, all persons living in Ghana will be counted at their own convenience

This assurance was given by the Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service observed the Census night on Sunday, June 27, 2021, to officially commence the process of counting persons living in Ghana.

The process that will last for 15 days started with enumerators counting persons in transit, short stay, and the homeless.

Addressing the press at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last night, Prof. Annim urged all persons living in Ghana to participate in the process.

“Census undertaking is really at the convenience of our respondents. So we count you once, count you at the right place, and count you at the right time. We are not asking anybody to travel for purposes of counting.”

Prof. Annim also noted that chalking and listing is yet to take place in Bolgatanga, Bongo, Talensi, Krowor, Ledzokuku and Adenta Districts. He attributed this to boundary issues.

“…the reasons why we have had these challenges strand around issues of boundary disputes which we are working with the administrative leaders to resolve. This second category of the challenge is where persons are yet to be convinced of the relevance of this exercise.”

“There is a strong relationship between census taking, and one’s own wellbeing. So persons who have not availed themselves of the exercise we are using this platform to urge them to participate in this activity.”

Ghana’s last census was held in 2010.

The 2021 population and housing census, which will run till July 11, 2021, is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country.

—citinewsroom