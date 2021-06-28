Efia Odo, other members of #FixTheCountry movement to report to police today

Actress Efia Odo and other 15 members of the #FixTheCountry movement who were arrested and released on bail last Friday, are expected to report back to the Accra Regional Police Command today.

The campaigners were picked up from the High Court Complex on Friday while they awaited a ruling from Justice Ruby Aryeetey on an injunction application filed by the police against their planned protest.

Efia Odo, who spoke to Citi News after she was released on Friday, said they had still not been given any reason for their arrest.

“Nobody told us the reason for our arrest, nothing like that happened. They were speaking amongst themselves but didn’t talk to us. I even told the commander that I was upset about it because we told them we were there for the case and they still arrested us. They said we should come back on Monday,” she said.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, about 15 members of the #TheFixCountry campaign were arrested for massing up at the premises of the High Court.

However, they were later released on bail.

They were held at the police station and made to write their statements before being discharged and asked to return today, Monday, June 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the substantive case, an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, has said the #FixTheCountry campaigners can use the procedures prescribed by law to organise a demonstration if they intend to do so.

The court gave this directive following an earlier application brought before it by the police injuncting a demonstration the #FixTheCountry campaigners had wanted to organise on May 9.

In its ruling, the court described the police injunction application as moot.

