Super Clash: “Kotoko gave us a tough match, but we were better” — Coach

Samuel Boadu, the Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has admitted that, perennial rivals, Asante Kotoko gave his side a tough match in match-day 31 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He, however, noted that his team was better and eager to amass the maximum points.

A lone goal courtesy of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the second half was enough to silence Asante Kotoko in a tense match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In a post-match interview, he said, the much-anticipated match was a “big” game from both sides but the Phobians were the better side to win.

Coach Boadu said “it was a big game. Kotoko played well but we were better and eager to win this crucial encounter to achieve our target of winning the title. My players were tactical on the pitch and in the end, it paid off”.

When asked whether he spotted any weakness in Kotoko's team, he answered in the negative saying “There was no weakness in Kotoko's team. We capitalized on our chance and we won.”

Coach Boadu, who took over the team in the second round has won 10 consecutive matches.

Hearts would travel to face Ebusua Dwarfs in matchday 32 of the ongoing GPL.

The win puts Hearts of Oak on 56 points to maintain its top spot on the league table.

—GNA