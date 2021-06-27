We’ll announce a new date for our demonstration soon – #FixTheCountry conveners

Conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign say they will soon come up with a new date for their intended protest.

This follows the decision of the Accra High Court to dismiss an application from the police restraining the group from embarking on the demonstration as far as COVID-19 restrictions are in force in accordance with the law.

The court presided by Justice Ruby Aryeetey on Friday [June 25, 2021] ruled that the application was moot since the date for the protest, May 9, was belated.

However, the conveners say they will find a new date for their demonstration.

One of the conveners, Brownson Adatsi, in a Citi News interview indicated that the protest will soon be organized in accordance with the law.

He thus assured Ghanaians that the leaders of the group are safe and that nothing bad will happen to them.

According to him, their actions are within the boundaries of the law.

“We are not worried at all, having known that this is the system and this is what it means. We have always been saying that the culture of protests and demonstrations must not be encouraged in this country because people turn to equate demonstration to terrorism, so anytime there is a need for demonstration, people turn to raise eyebrows against it.”

“So we understand that very well, and we are not relenting or stopping anytime soon, and Ghanaians can expect the best from us. The date is already past, so we would have to fix another date for it. We are assuring Ghanaians that we are safe because we live in a democratic nation and are within the remits of the law. So nothing bad will happen to the conveners.”

On Friday, June 25, 2021, about 15 members of the #TheFixCountry campaign were arrested for massing up at the premises of the High Court.

However, they were released on bail.

They included social media personality, Efia Odo who was held at the police station and made to write their statements before being discharged and asked to return on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Efia Odo, who confirmed the development to Citi News, said their lawyers engaged with the police, and they were granted bail.

“Nobody came to us to say the reason why we were arrested. They spoke to our lawyers, and we were granted bail. They said all of us should come back to the police station on Monday,” she said.

The reason for the arrest is unknown, except that they were at the High Court to support the lawyers of the group in a lawsuit that was brought against them.

