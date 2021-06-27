Diana Antwi Hamilton has won the 2021 Artiste of the Year at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

She beats KiDi, Medikal, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene and Adina to lift the ultimate award today June 27 held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Diana Antwi Hamilton was nominated in 6 categories; Best Gospel Artiste, Gospel Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song, Songwriter of the Year.

Diana Hamilton released her debut album in 2007 titled, “Ɔsoro bɛkasa” which subsequently brought her into the limelight.

Her second album “Ensi wo yie”, released in 2010, gained her prominence in the Ghanaian Gospel Music Industry and she hasn’t looked back since.

Diana has numerous hit song to her credit including the recently released song ‘Adom’.

Joe Mettle became the first gospel artiste to win the Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017.