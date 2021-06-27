Kotoko Vrs Hearts: Ghana Health Service Engages Ministry Of Youth And Sport, Gfa And Security Agencies.

The Ghana Health Service has engaged the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the National Sports Authority, The Ghana Football Association and Security Agencies ahead of the match between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on compliance of the safety protocols.

Addressing a meeting at the Accra Sport Stadium, the Directors of Health Promotion and Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Da Costa Aboagye and Dr Franklin Aseidu- Bekoe respectively advised on strict adherence to the safety protocols before, during and after the match.

Speaking to Joynews , Dr Da Costa Aboagye said the Ghana Health Service has worked with the Sport Authorities to put in place measures at the Accra Sport Stadium to make sure that spectators comply fully with the safety protocols including the 25% stadium capacity directive by the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo on Sunday. He applauded the Ministry of Sports and The Ghana Football Association for measures for the e-tickets and fines for clubs who flout the covid-19 stadium protocols.

Dr Da Costa Aboagye further noted that the police, military, stewards and staff of the Ghana Health Service will be at the stadium on Sunday to make sure protocols are adhered to by all present. He appealed to those without ticket to stay at home.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe on his part noted that the threat of a third wave is around and as a country we need to be careful of super spreader activities. He advised spectators to carry at least two facemasks and observe the social distancing at the stadium.

It will be recalled that supporters of both Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak broke a gate and flooded the Accra Sport stadium to watch the match.

To prevent a repeat of such incident at the time when the Indian covid-19 variant has been recorded in Ghana, Health Authorities believe such a stakeholder engagement ahead of a fixture between Asante Kotoko and Hearts is helpful to avert non adherence to the protocols and prevent a potential spread.

On Sunday, 27th June 2021, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will lock horns in one of the most important games which could decide the league winner at the Accra Sports Stadium. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are in contention for the league title this season with both sides in a good run of form heading to this game.

The Phobians have not won the title in the last decade and are hoping to end the trophy drought this season with just a few games to go. Hearts have been in top form under Coach Samuel Boadu since he took over from Kosta Papic mid-way in the season. The Phobians are unbeaten in their last 10 games under Coach Samuel Boadu.

The Porcupine Warriors go into the game as favorites considering their previous results against their arch-rivals in Accra.

Kotoko has been one of the best performing away teams in the league this season which could be one of their trump cards heading into this game.

Coach Mariano Barreto will be searching for his first win against Hearts of Oak in this fixture likewise Coach Samuel Boadu.