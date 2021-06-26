U/E/R: 3rd annual WOFAGRIC held in Bolgatanga

The Agrihouse Foundation in partnership with the Canadian government, Yara Ghana and other collaborating partners has held a two day 3rd Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum and the Gold in the Soil Awards in Bolgatanga.

Participants in the Agriculture value chain were drawn from different parts of the country.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the event, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agrihouse Foundation Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa disclosed that the programme seeks to empower women in the agriculture value chain to venture into large scale commercial agriculture.

Ms Akosa indicated that the two day programme was to build the capacity of women who are into farming, production, processing and packaging, transportation and other value chain actors. It will also help appreciate the role that women are playing within the value chain.

In all, 15 awards were issued to deserving winners. Two special awards with cash were given to two women living with Disability.

One of the awardees in the category of change champion award winner from the Upper East Region, Elsie Asieme Azelkomah received some fertilizer and knapsack sprayers and other consolation prices for her women group.

Ms Asieme expressed her joy about the award and recounted that she did not know that venturing into women agro-processing in 2013 could lead her thus far.

She narrated how she struggled through her nursing profession to housekeeping job in Accra in order to raise money to continue her career and subsequently into Agriculture.

Her desire was always how to make a change and create jobs for the women and children in her area. Ms Asieme stated that winning the change champion award will boost her morale and urge her to do more since it has been her desire to impact so many lives not only in the Upper East Region but all the regions.

The overall award winner in the category of Gold in the Soil went to Ms Portia Asumda also from the Upper East Region. She received a tricycle, bags of fertilizer and other consolation prizes.

The Upper East Regional Director of the Department of Agriculture Francis Ennor pledged his outfit commitment to partner with women in Agriculture to improve food security in the region.

He advised women in the agriculture value chain to encourage the youth to be interested in venturing into agriculture.

Mr. Ennor stated that, the Upper East Region can boast of highly energetic and industrious women actively engaged in the production, processing, storage and marketing of agriculture products, as well as feature prominently in non-agriculture activities such as weaving and basketry among others.

Mr. Ennor encouraged the participants to face any challenge and make the needed impact in their communities.