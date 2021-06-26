Ghana School Feeding Management dialogues with aggrieved private caterers over delayed payment

Listen to article

An 11-member delegation has been sent by the private caterers from the Central Region who prepared the hot meal for private JHS 2 pupils to dialogue with the Management of Ghana School Feeding Programme over the delayed payment of their arrears.

The delegation led by Mr. Francis Nketsia from Cape Coast and one Madam Obaa Yaa from Assin Central was received by the Director of Operations, Mrs Doris Gaba, Principal Accountant, Mr. Gilbert Kenneth Mag-Mawuli and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Siiba Alfa.

The caterers were at the Secretariat to inquire about when their outstanding payment would be released to enable them to settle their suppliers.

The School Feeding officials assured them that a payment file had been brought by the Central Regional M&E Director and had been validated by the internal auditors.

An official cover letter will then be attached to the file to request for payment by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, according to a post on the official Facebook wall of GSFP.

The Caterers who were satisfied with the information from the Secretariat prayed the Gender Minister would expedite action on their payment.

The leadership of the delegation also made time to call on the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Dr. Gertrude Quashigah who had by then returned from a meeting outside the Secretariat.

She pleaded with the caterers to exercise a little more restraint as processes leading to their payment continue.

There have been series of agitations in the Central Region after payment was suspended to pave way for the validation to ensure that money is paid to the right people. But caterers in all the remaining 15 regions are reported to have received their payment.

In the Central Region, all the caterers who cooked the hot meal for JHS 2 public schools have also received their payment except those who cooked for the private schools.