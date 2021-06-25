Police in search of suspect for slashing another's throat at Kotobabi

The police are on a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly slashed the throat of one Prince Yevu, 29, at Kotobabi Gaza Street in Accra.

The suspect, popularly known as “Taata,” allegedly slashed the throat of Yevu when he intervened to rescue a 22-year-old lady from being attacked by Taata.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that on Thursday, June 24, at about 2130 hours, the Police received a distress call from Kotobabi on the incident.

She said the call indicated that the incident occurred at about 2100 hours at Kotobabi Gaza Street.

Mrs Tenge said the police visited the Maamobi General Hospital and was informed that at about 2230 hours same day, Prince Yevu was brought in dead with the right side of his throat slashed.

She said the police also met a 22-year-old lady on admission and upon interrogations, she informed them that at about 2100 hours on Thursday, June 24, 2021, she had a quarrel with one Akosua at Kotobabi Gaza Street.

The lady said during the scuffle, Taata came in to attack her and when Yevu intervened, Taata allegedly slashed his throat with a knife.

Mrs Tenge said the police later proceeded to the residence of "Taata" at Alajo to effect his arrest but he was not home.

The body of the deceased had been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary pending autopsy, she said.

