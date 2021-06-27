Lack of bridge over White Volta cut off residents of Kultamise from other communities

Kultamise, a farming community with a population of about 15,000 people in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region are now living an isolated life.

The residents for a long time have been lamenting for a bridge over the Kolpelugu river to link them to the rest of the communities in the District.

The lack of a bridge over the White Volta tributary has cut off the community from accessing services such as health, education and some basic social needs, especially when the river is overflown.

The Church of Pentecost has come to their aid by building a mini-hospital with its auxiliary and staff residence to ease the health care challenges of the people in Kultamise community.

In an interview with Solomon Jabong Dakwanna, a Medical Superintendent of Pusiga Health Centre narrated the ordeal he goes through in crossing the river to the Kultamise community to deliver health services.

According to him, they had to organise people to help by lifting their motorbikes on their shoulders to cross the river during the rainy season.

He appealed to government and other philanthropists to support them by constructing a steel bridge over the tributary to restore the social activities in the area.

Silas Ayande, another resident also appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the community.

He lamented the inability for farmers to transport their farm produce to the district capital where they could get market has affected businesses severely.

The District Director of Health Service for Pusiga, Timothy Mahama, thanked the church of Pentecost for putting up an ultramodern mini-hospital to help in health delivery service in the district.

Mr Mahama however added that maternal mortality is their concern and the belief that with the new facility which comes with an ultrasound scan and laboratory, midwives and physicians will put up their best to ensure women deliver safely.