FixTheCountry demo: Court dismisses Police injunction banning protest

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey has dismissed an injunction from the Ghana Police Service banning convenors of the FixTheCountry campaign to go ahead with their protest.

In the last few weeks, the FixTheCountry campaign issue has been one of the topical issue discussed in the country.

The Ghana Police Service earlier secured an injunction from the High Court to stop the conveners from leading their followers to protest against government.

After a short dance in the Supreme Courts, the case which is between the state and the conveners have since last week been back in the High Court for hearing.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, the High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey has dismissed an injunction application against the #Fixethcountry demonstration.

According to the Court, the application is considered moot because the date for the intended demonstration had elapsed.

Justice Ruby Aryeetey while noting that the convenors can go ahead with their demonstrators cautioned that the group must go through the laid down procedure by writing to the police.

