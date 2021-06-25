Claim we’ve disobeyed Supreme Court and interfering with Top Kings Trasacco Land spurious, tenuous — Empire Builders

Listen to article

Owners of Empire Builders have refuted claims that they have disobeyed Supreme Court judgment and interfering with Top Kings Trasacco Land.

It has described the allegations as spurious and tenuous.

Media reports earlier this month alleged that owners of Empire Builders have refused to comply with the judgement of the Supreme Court which bars them from interfering with portions of Trasaaco lands properly acquired by Topkings Enterprise Limited.

Having taken notice of the said allegations, owners of Empire Builders have released a statement to set the records straight.

According to Estate Developers, the claims are false and just a move by some unscrupulous people to instigate public disdain and occasion commercial loss to an otherwise law-abiding company.

In a statement, the company noted, “The attention of the Public is drawn to widespread false claims that Empire Builders has disobeyed a Supreme Court judgment not to interfere with Top Kings Trasacco Land.

“The company wishes to inform the general public to disregard such spurious and tenuous claims as they have been contrived to instigate public disdain and occasion commercial loss to an otherwise law-abiding company and its development, Trasacco Valley.”

Cautioning the public to be vigilant on the purchase of land in the Tarasco area, Empire Builders have also provided a plan of the land awarded to Top Kings by Supreme Court Judgment of 16th December, 2020.

The company has warned that it will not regularize or recognize any acquisitions or property outside the area that falls within Empire Builders property.

DOWNLOAD FILE: 625202142448-n6jum8x432-7-trasacco-lands_plan-of-lands-awarded-to-top-kings-ltd-by-supreme-court.pdf

Empire Builders drags Topkings to court, petitions IGP over encroachment

On June 9, 2021, Empire Builders petitioned the Inspector General of Police to call Topkings Trasaaco to order for its brazen disregard for law and order.

The company says Topkings Trasaaco has encroached on a large parcel of land encompassing an approximate area of 62.466 acres belonging to them and caused massive destruction on the land.

Empire Builders indicated that the unlawful action complained of has been carried out by Topkings with the aid of Police Personnel and landguards.

"Our client has since commenced an action at the High Court to ventilate its rights against Topkings. In view of the potential for a breach of the peace which will arise in the event that our client were to confront Topkings for its brazen disregard for law and order, we respectfully appeal to your good offices to intervene to maintain the status quo whiles the action commenced by our client against Topkings is being dealt with in accordance with law by the High Court," portion of the petition stated.

Find below the public notice, the petition to IGP from Empire Builders:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

The attention of EMPIRE BUILDERS LIMITED (“the Company”), a limited liability company organised and existing under the laws of Ghana and engaged in estate development has been drawn to widespread but false claims that the Company has disobeyed a Supreme Court order not to interfere with “TOPKINGS TRASSACO LANDS”. The Company wishes to inform the concerned general public to disregard such spurious and tenuous claims as same have been contrived to instigate public disdain and hate towards an otherwise law abiding Company.

The Company wishes to put forward the sequence of events which culminated in the Supreme Court judgment in Civil Appeal No.J4/10/2019, entitled Empire Builders Limited vs. TopKings & 4 ors as follows:

On 24th June, 1999 the Company issued a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim against TOPKINGS ENTERPRISE LIMITED (“TOP KINGS”) & 4 ors for inter alia, a declaration of title to 456 acres of land. In its statement of defence, TOP KINGS claimed ownership of approximately 62 acres out of the 456 acres in relation to which our client sought for declaration of title.

In its judgment dated 11th June, 2003 the High Court, Coram: His Lordship Justice Brobbey JSC (as he then was) sitting as additional High Court Judge held that TOP KINGS’ was to “keep the portion of the disputed land that are already in its possession”. The parcel referred to by the learned judge was made up of 22 acres, eight (8) acres and the 32 acres of the land in possession of TOPKINGS. So in effect, the entire parcel of land granted to TOP KINGS per the High Court judgment totalled 62 acres.

The High Court also entered judgment for the Lands Commission (3rd Co-Defendant) in respect of portions of the 456 acres of land the company was claiming. The Court reasoned that the parcel of land within the 456 acres decreed as belonging to the Lands Commission formed part of a large parcel of land acquired by the Government of Ghana for animal husbandry and road. The Court made additional orders that the Company was entitled to keep possession of the rest of the 456 acres. It is significant to state that following the delivery of the High Court judgment TOPKINGS took steps to dispose of or otherwise appropriated for its use and benefit the entire 62 acres which was decreed in its favour by the Court.

The Company appealed the High Court judgment to the Court of Appeal. In its judgment dated 18th December 2014, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the High Court decreeing possession to TOPKINGS over the 62 acres it was in occupation of. The Court of Appeal further upheld the orders made in favour of the Lands Commission by the High Court. Additionally, the Court of Appeal set aside the order for possession granted by the High Court in favour of the Company on the basis that it failed to amend its writ of summons to include an order for possession pursuant to leave granted by the High Court.

The Company further appealed the Court of Appeal’s judgment to the Supreme Court. In its judgment dated 16th December 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal order setting aside the grant of possession to our client in respect of the parcel of lands not granted to TOPKINGS and the Lands Commission by the High Court judge.

By a Lease dated 12th August 2010, the Government of Ghana released to the Nungua Stool 974.53 acres of land which previously formed part of large parcel of land, the subject of a government acquisition per the Certificate of Title dated 7th day of March, 1940. A portion of the vast parcel of land released to the Nungua Stool was used for Nungua Farms and Animal Husbandry.

Significantly, the piece of land decreed in favour of the Lands Commission per the High

Court judgment formed part of the total parcel of land released by the Government of Ghana in 2010 to the Nungua Stool. The Nungua Stool subsequently transferred approximately 62 acres of the land, the subject matter of its Lease Agreement with the Government of Ghana dated 12th August, 2010 to the Company for valuable consideration. Additionally, the Lands Commission transferred a total of 57 acres of the parcel decreed in its favour to the Company.

TOPKINGS purporting to be relying on a site plan allegedly issued by the Nungua Stool and dated 1978 has in complete disregard to law and order and with the aid of “thugs and “land guards” invaded the 62.466 acres of land conveyed by Nungua Stool to the Company per a Deed of Assignment executed by the Nungua Stool for the Company and portions of a parcel conveyed by the Government of Ghana (acting through the Lands Commission) to the Company. TOPKINGS has subsequently cleared the area, destroyed several houses and other properties belonging to the Company, thereby rendering homeless some workers of the Company. It is instructive to note that the 62.466 acres that TOPKINGS has trespassed on falls outside the 62 acres decreed in favour of TOPKINGS by the High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

TOPKINGS’ trespass on the 62.466 acres of land belonging to the Company is purportedly based on its claim that the Court of Appeal set aside the Company’s right to remain in possession of the portions not decreed in favour of TOPKINGS and the Lands Commission. Accordingly, TOP KINGS has taken the erroneous view that it can take over all the land from the Company in addition to the 62 acres that was granted in its favour by the judgment of the High Court which was affirmed by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court respectively.

On the basis of the above narrative, it is evident that the various media “commentaries” which have been generated on this issue have been based on complete misinformation and/or deliberate falsehood to instigate public opprobrium and disdain against the Company. In furtherance of the duty of the media to offer accurate reportage on all matter of public interest, the Company advises that all future communications on the matter must be based on accurate and verified facts in order not to mislead the general public.

EMPIRE BUILDERS LIMITED

(MANAGEMENT)

Petition to the IGP below: