Lambussie MP calls for inter-agency collaboration to combat crime in the country

The NPP Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West region has vowed to work hard in serving his people with all sincerity in order to retain the Lambussie seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party. He made this known when he granted an exclusive interview with TV AFRICA in the precincts of parliament.

While commenting on the experience he had had through his political life, he maintained that it has been an impressive and a fulfilling journey thus far and he is so thankful to the good people of Lambussie for their unwavering confidence and trust in him to serve them. He said he intends to solidify the Lambussie seat so as to create more fortunes for the ruling NPP in the near future and beyond.

Asked what will be is topmost priority in his constituency if given the resources, he stated emphatically that he cannot wait to see contractors at the site of the Lambussie District Hospital. To this end, he said he has already engaged with the necessary authorities, including the president, His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo and the health minister to speed up the process.

Admittedly, he says state resources are limited in the quest of every government to solving the plethora of problems in the various constituencies; but added that he who pushes harder may get a listening hear and he has been pushing harder.

He asserted strongly that if he is able to push harder for the re-grading of roads in his constituency within six (6) months in office that have not been regraded in the past decade including new ones still under construction, he is optimistic, and indeed, justifiably so that his strenuous efforts to have a district hospital constructed will not be an exercise in futility

Touching on the current growing insecurity in the country, he said even though he has full knowledge of the fact that, no country is immune to security threats in the world, he expressed his dissatisfaction on the menace but was quick enough to add that he has absolute confidence in the security structure in the country to deliver the best for the good people of Ghana. He said it is high time we woke up from our slumber and invest on Intellengce Policing to curb the growing menace of insecurity in the country.

He said the citizen to police ration in the country is not encouraging enough and calls for more pragmatic efforts to enrol more qualified young men and women into the system. He also calls for a bipartisan approach in appointing the heads of the security architecture in the country and rather go for individual competence to man the system.

He says given the complexities of crime in the society, the criminals keep on changing their modus operandi and there is the need for the state to invest more in Intelligence Policing. He also calls for actors in the criminal justice system to liaise with each other through an inter-agency collaboration in the combat against crime in the country.

Commenting on the discovery of the new variant of the Covid-19, he says it calls for worry and a concern for all citizens in the country to work collectively and adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. He intimated that if the virus could cause much havoc to countries, including India, France, UK and America with better health systems in the manner it did, then we need to be more worried and concerned and do our possible best both at the individual and the government level.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the health workers for the excellent job done in the wake of the pandemic; adding that the government will continue to provide the needed support to the health sector to enable them to continue to discharge their duties professionally in a safe environment.