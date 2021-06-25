ASEPA to drag officials in $170m GPGC judgement debt saga to CID for probe

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) says it will file an official complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to probe all officials involved in the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) saga.

This follows ASEPA's earlier statement that it will pursue legal action to hold government officials accountable over the $170 million judgment debt imposed by a Commercial Court in London on the government of Ghana.

After several talks with lawyers, ASEPA says it has now decided to go ahead and file a complaint seeking that officials involved in the GPGC saga that has ended up causing huge financial loss to the state are made to account for it.

“On Monday, 28h June 2021, ASEPA will file an official complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to request a formal investigation against all officials involved in this GPGC saga,” a statement from ASEPA said on Friday.

ASEPA is of the view that actions of officials including former Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, former Attorney general Madam Gloria Akufo, and current Attorney General Godfred Dame did not help the country in this case and hence they must be investigated.

Meanwhile, on the same Monday, ASEPA will also file a formal complaint to report Omnia Strategy LLC to the Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA) of the U. K for criminal negligence that cost Ghana $170million for deliberately blowing an appeal deadline.

Find below the full statement from ASEPA: