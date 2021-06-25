A/R: Flooding at Bomso drowns four people

In a sad turn of events after a heavy downpour on Thursday, June 24, 2021, four people, unfortunately, lost their lives after drowning in the flooding at Bomso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

In the past week, Ghana’s rainy season has picked up the pace with several parts of the country experiencing heavy rains.

Unfortunately, flooding at Bomso yesterday swept away four people, leaving their families gutted.

Isaac Appiah, assembly member for the Bomso electoral area in an interview with Starr FM confirmed the news while disclosing that the bodies of these persons are yet to be retrieved.

According to him, a search team is being deployed today, Friday, June 25, 2021, to retrieve their bodies.

Speaking to Starr FM’s Ashanti regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako, mayor of Kumasi, Osei Asibey Antwi has noted that the technical team of his outfit is set to hold an emergency meeting on the flooding development in his jurisdiction.

“This morning the assembly technical and the planning committee will hold an emergency meeting on the development. Since my life in Kumasi, I have [not] seen the city flooding like this before. Currently, we need to put together a serious comprehensive plan, our gutters are too small to carry the floodwaters,” Mr. Assibey Antwi who is on sick leave said.

Meanwhile, traders at the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi are calling on the government for help. This is as a result of the flooding on Thursday that destroyed goods amounting to hundreds of Ghana cedis.