A/R: New Kejetia market flood after heavy rains

It was an eye saw on Thursday when the New Kejetia Market flooded after a heavy downpour in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

There have been concerns raised all over the country as to how the issue of flooding will be addressed in the rainy season this year.

Yesterday after a four-hour rain, scenes from parts of the country captured on video once again massively exposed the poor drainage system in the country.

Particularly in the Ashanti Region, the New Kejetia Market appeared to be the worst hit.

The rains flooded the shops of traders, destroyed goods while making the roads in the environs untenable.

In addition, the administration block of the market was affected as well as the control room, manager's office, and other parts of the market.

With the latest flooding incidence at the market, traders are said to have lost goods worth hundreds of cedis.

The aggrieved market women whose lives depend on what they do are hence appealing to the government and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to immediately solve the drainage issue.

They believe that with what happened on Thursday if the rains continue coming, the worse can be feared.

Unfortunately, reports gathered also indicated that a 60-year-old woman is feared dead. She is said to have drowned in the Susan river at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality