Togolese authorities arrest and hand over two Ghanaians wanted for alleged murder hiding in Togo

Two Ghanaians, wanted for their alleged involvement in the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the Volta Region, have been arrested by Togolese authorities and handed over to the Ghana Police Service by Interpol.

The suspects, 30-year-old Kofi Koko and 23-year-old Anani Koko were arrested at their hideout at Vugah, a town near the Togolese capital, Lomé.

The two are part of a three-member gang on the police’s wanted list for allegedly kidnapping and killing one Cornelius Doe Negble in the Volta Region.

According to a police statement, efforts are underway to apprehend the third suspect, identified as Morris Etse.

The statement also urged Etse to turn himself in to the police.

