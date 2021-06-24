37 Military Hospital looking for families of two patients on admission

37 Military Hospital in Accra is searcing for the families of two persons knocked down by vehicles and are on admission at the Hospital.

A statement issued by A. La-Anyane, Commander for Director Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the first patient identified as Unknown Sunday was knocked down by a vehicle and he cannot talk nor walk.

It said he was brought to the Trauma Surgical Emergency Unit on Sunday, 25 April, and referred to the Neurology Ward on Tuesday 27 April, 2021.

The statement noted that the second patient, believed to a Nigerian, Kingsley Ige, was also involved in a car accident and brought to the Trauma Surgical and Emergency Unit by a good Samaritan on Tuesday, 8 June.

“He is currently on admission at the Neurology Ward. He has lost total memory but can speak and walk,” it stated.

The statement said the 37 Military Hospital was appealing to the public to help locate the families of these persons.

“Anyone with information on them should kindly contact the administration Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mintah on 0275197709 or the Chief Ward Master of the Neuro Ward, CPOI Beelber on 0269360272.”

