Kumasi: Traders increase prices of foodstuffs as fuel price goes up

Some market men and women have confirmed increasing prices of food items due to the increments of fuel price.

They said the fuel increment has caused an increment in transportation fares.

According to them, things are getting out of hands because they really suffer whenever there is an increase in transportation fares.

In an interview with Agyenkwa FM's Osofoba Kwame Afrifah, the traders noted that they find it difficult to increase their goods but this time round they had no option but to increase their prices to cushion themselves.

These traders include fruit sellers, vegetable sellers, tuber food sellers and many others.

They are therefore pleading with government to do something about the frequent fuel price increment.