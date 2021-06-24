E/R: Tell our MP to pay us our monies or else we'll storm Jubilee House — Aggrieved customers of defunct Fanteakwa Rural Bank to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Some market women and traders at the Koforidua Central market have made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to help them retrieve their locked-up funds with defunct Fanteakwa Rural Bank.

The Bank, which belonged to the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Fanteakwa North constituency, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah collapsed over the past decade with many people having their funds locked up without any assurance of getting paid.

Speaking to the media, the aggrieved victims, numbering about twenty (20) chastised the lawmaker for failing to initiate plans of paying back customers of the defunct bank.

According to them, several attempts to get their monies have proven futile as they accused the MP of failing to respond to their calls.

A 72-year old fowl seller, Elizabeth Amoah, narrating her ordeal to the media, revealed the MP promised to refund her money after the 2020 general elections but has since refused to even respond to her calls.

"I went to Begoro during the 2020 campaign season to demand my money but the MP apologised to me and promised to pay it soon after the election is over. It is sad to inform you that, the MP has not been picking my calls since after the elections, which he won," the fowl seller lamented.

She added, "How can I be defrauded by an MP of my GHC12,000.000 after so many years of savings and be walking freely as a lawmaker. I am appealing to President Akufo-Addo and the Speaker to speak to Amankwah Asiamah to refund my money or we shall gather ourselves at the Jubilee House and Parliament to demand our money".

Several other traders shared touching revelations in connection with their locked-up funds, as some claim it has even led to many broken marriages.

There are many other market women, traders, businessmen and individuals who have had their funds locked-up due to the collapse of the bank with little being done by the MP and management in ensuring refund.

Nephew and personal assistant to the MP, one Desmond who admitted the concerns raised by the customers was however quick to add that, the MP was not directly involved in the operations of his own defunct bank.

Efforts to reach the MP for his side of the matter was unsuccessful.

Listen to audio of aggrieved customers below: